The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $450,000 Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,650,000 after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,304,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.20 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

