Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 287.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

