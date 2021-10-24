Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
TPH stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 322.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
