Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TPH stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 322.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

