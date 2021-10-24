Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

