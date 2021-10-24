Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Olympic Steel worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $283.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.57. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

