Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL stock opened at $227.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $20,605,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.