Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

