Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $90.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $78.76 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 302.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.