State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.
NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
