State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $115.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

NYSE STT opened at $99.40 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

