Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 148,172 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.95 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

