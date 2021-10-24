BlackRock Inc. Has $35.78 Million Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,914,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412,358 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Accuray worth $35,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.