Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $34,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $32.61.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

