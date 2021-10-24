Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Nomad Foods worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NOMD opened at $28.23 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.