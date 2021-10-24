BlackRock Inc. Invests $35.18 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,549,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,183,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.48% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

