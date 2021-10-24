Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $154,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.