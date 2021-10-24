Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $7,355,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hisao Kushi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00.

PTON opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

