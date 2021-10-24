Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $6,181,430.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $106.28. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

