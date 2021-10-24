BlackRock Inc. Purchases 189,423 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 189,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $36,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 79,266 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.