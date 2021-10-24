Deutsche Bank AG Has $605,000 Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in ADTRAN by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

