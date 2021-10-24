Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atrion were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $717.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $696.58 and its 200 day moving average is $648.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $783.84.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.