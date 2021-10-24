Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of OCA Acquisition worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX opened at $9.87 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.