BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $36,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 276,111 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

