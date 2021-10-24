Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 58,982 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

