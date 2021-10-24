Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$63.74 target price (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

