SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after buying an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 1,170,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed during the first quarter valued at about $5,032,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $1.99 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.02.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

