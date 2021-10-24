Nestlé’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSRGF opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

