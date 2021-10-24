Nestlé’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
NSRGF opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
