UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPRUY. HSBC cut Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Kering stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

