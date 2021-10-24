Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

