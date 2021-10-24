Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.37 ($134.55).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

PUM stock opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

