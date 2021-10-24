Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.