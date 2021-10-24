BlackRock Inc. Buys 586,264 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.