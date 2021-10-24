SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 4,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.