Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 10%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $9.75. 43,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,674,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $489.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
