Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 15,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,553,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after buying an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

