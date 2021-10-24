Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $690.00

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 292711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($5.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAPE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £988.11 million and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.16.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider David Cotterell bought 52,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

About Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

