Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 54,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 519,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,181 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 314.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

