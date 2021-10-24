Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 54,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 519,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.42.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.42.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,181 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 314.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,616,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
