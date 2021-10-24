Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 7.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.24. 57,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,067,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $494.07 million, a PE ratio of -224.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $792,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,650 shares of company stock worth $10,701,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

