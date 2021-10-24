Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Brigham Minerals worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

