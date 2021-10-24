Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HURN opened at $49.53 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.