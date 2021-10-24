Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,602 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.