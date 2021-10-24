Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 12,848 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $38.47 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72.

