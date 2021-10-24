Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

RFEM opened at $69.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.