Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,304 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 434.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter.

KBWD opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

