REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REVG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.