Citigroup Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

