Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ACM Research by 33.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in ACM Research by 53.6% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 21,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACM Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

