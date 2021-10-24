Mizuho Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $280.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.54.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $294.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $299.87. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

