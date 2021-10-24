SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

SIBN stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

