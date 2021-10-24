Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $315.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $316.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.