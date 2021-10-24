Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Radius Health has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

